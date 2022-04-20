MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man was indicted on multiple charges after attempting to sexually assault a 9-year-old he chatted with on Kik, said a release.

Jorge Eduardo Naranjo communicated via Kik, an instant messaging app, with someone he thought had a nine-year-old child, according to the Department of Justice.

The 19-year-old man had multiple accounts on the platform with the username “Bored Dude” where he would request to meet the child and distribute files of child pornography, according to a press release.

According officials, Naranjo allegedly exchanged multiple messages clarifying his intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with the child.

Naranjo traveled to a McAllen hotel and planned to engage in such criminal activity. Law enforcement took him immediately into custody upon his arrival.

At his detention hearing following the filing of the criminal complaint, Naranjo was found to be a danger to the community and ordered into custody pending future criminal proceedings, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Naranjo was charged for attempted coercion and enticement of a child.

He is expected to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge on the indictment in the near future.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.