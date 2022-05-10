BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School is almost out for summer, and the South Texas Astronomical Society is gearing up to provide its first summer space camp for students from K to 7th grade.

The organization is partnering with NASA for the camp which will be held at the Rocket Ranch Boca Chica.

“We’re doing a series of space camps. So, the first space camp would be in the summer of this year and the next one would be in the fall,” said executive director of STARSociety, Victor De Los Santos.

Phil Donaus, the director of operations for STARSociety, said the organization is aimed at providing education and inspiration in astronomy, science, and the engineering fields.

“Before it was allowing students to be inspired, to get excited, but now we are going to help them connect. We’re going to help them reach out to NASA, help them reach out to community partners in STEM and space exploration,” said Donaus.

This space camp comes after the organization won a NASA Community Anchor Award and a Generation Artemis Grant.

“What we’re trying to do is create a pipeline to get kids interested in stem science and engineering, and space exploration but also give continue them opportunities to go into these fields after they get interested,” said De Los Santos.

Artemis is NASA’s mission to return to the moon, which is a main component of the camp.

“Students will be able to see what it’s like to get humanity back to the moon from both the rockets that are going to bring us there, the lunar gateway that is going to help us live in orbit around the moon, and then also the landers,” said Donaus.

Students will also have the chance to build a model rocket, use telescopes, and see exclusive content from NASA.

The Artemis Summer Space Camp 2022 is scheduled for three days in June.

For more information, you can visit the STARSociety’s Facebook page.