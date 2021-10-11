Kids Maker Market shines light on young entrepreneurs

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Market days throughout the Rio Grande Valley are a special way for people to showcase their talents and it gives them the opportunity to be entrepreneurs.

However, a local mother and daughter tell ValleyCentral that kids were missing in those markets which eventually sparked the idea of the Kids Maker Market.

Kids Maker Market Founder, Esmeralda Ruiz said the market provides the chance to support businesses run by talented young entrepreneurs like her daughter.

Ruiz said the process of starting the market was a challenge because not everyone was supportive.

“We tried to approach some of them and be like ‘hey can we put a table for a kid?’ and they were a little hesitant,” said Ruiz.

According to Ruiz, creating the market was a way to see her daughter and other children expand their passion as young entrepreneurs.

“If we give them a platform they are going to deliver and it was no mistake,” said Ruiz.

Her 12-year-old daughter Eva Ruiz started a small lip balm business on Etsy with the help of a grant.

Eva said being a young entrepreneur has been a learning experience and a big responsibility.

“I just need to pay attention to my computer a lot more to see if any order comes up,” she said.

According to Eva, she is happy to inspire others by showing them that anything is possible.

“Go with your gut,” she said.

According to Ruiz, she expected at least 10 booked tables for the first Kids Maker Market but the amount extended to 24 due to its high demand.

While there is a variety of things that you can expect to see from other young vendors, Eva said her table will be filled with handmade jewelry.

Ruiz said the Kids Maker Market is open to the public and will take place on Sunday, October 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mcallen Public Library.

She said she is grateful for the excitement towards the market and hopes that the city can help collaborate with them to continue to make them bigger.

If you missed your chance to register for this market, Ruiz said there will be other opportunities.