Kick-off the holiday season with ‘Zoo Nights and Lights’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual holiday celebration, Zoo Nights and Lights.

The family-friendly event will offer holiday spirit and fun for guests of all ages, as well as a romantic setting for a date night.

Gladys Porter Zoo (GPZ) invites the public to stroll through the Zoo’s pathways, filled with brilliant light displays. The event will also feature live musical and dance performances, Christmas karaoke, and book readings.

Not only fun for the entire family, but Zoo staff as well. The GPZ staff will be competing in a Christmas tree decorating contest in which guests will be able to vote for their favorite tree.

Visitors can shop for unique holiday gifts at the arts and crafts show and the Zoo gift shop.

As the cookie decorating station will not be available this year children will receive a coupon for a free cookie from McDonald’s.

Individuals interested in attending the event can purchase their tickets here. The price of admission for this event is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children. Zoo Members get in free with their membership cards.

Guests can receive free admission by donating a new, unwrapped toy for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The toy must be valued at $5.00 or higher—only one free admission will be granted per toy donation.