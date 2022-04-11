On April 1, 2022, Tribune Broadcasting Company II LLC, licensee of KGBT-TV, Channel 18, Harlingen, Texas, Facility ID 34457, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov and search KGBT-TV’s public file
