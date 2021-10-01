KGBT 4.1 Children’s Programming Announcement

Beginning on October 2nd KGBT’s the Valley’s MyTV, channel 4.1, will be airing E/I Children’s Programming shows every Saturday from 6am to 11am. The Children’s Programming block starts off with Hearts of Heroes @ 6am, followed by Rock the Park @ 630am, Rock the Park @ 7am, Did I Mention Invention @ 730am, Science World @ 8am, Wild Wonders @ 8:30am, Outback Adventures @9am, Jewels of the Natural World @ 930am, America’s Heartland @ 10am, and Science Now @10:30am.



KGBT is proud to serve the educational and information needs of the children of the Valley. Files documenting how we achieve this are located at 9201 W. Expressway 83 in Harlingen or at ValleyCentral.com