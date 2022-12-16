ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Winner, winner, chicken dinners.

A new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant is set to have a grand opening celebration in Alton on Tuesday — and the opening comes with a chance of free food for 50 residents.

Finger-licking fans of KFC are inviting to the grand opening of the newest location for the fast food mainstay, which will include a “Colonel’s tie” ribbon-cutting and a “free chicken for a year” gift card giveaway to the first 50 customers in line.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. The KFC location will be at 203 W. Main Avenue in Alton.