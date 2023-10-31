HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Adriana Garcia, the PSJA ISD CTE Director, talked to NBC 23’s Danielle Banda about its Real Estate Program and how this and other programs are available to assist students in their futures.

The course, offered through the district’s PSJA Career & Technical Education Program and South Texas College’s Continuing Education Program, is open to seniors and allows students to complete the state requirements to earn a Real Estate License by the time they graduate from high school, said the district.

