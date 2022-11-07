HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 155,000 people in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have already cast their vote for the 2022 midterm election, although early voting numbers are lower than in 2020.

The stake is high in the 2022 midterm election. There are many key races like governor and who will represent the Rio Grande Valley in Washington.

Experts says that’s why voters want to be heard.

“We’ve seen an increase in registration since last year. We think we have between 12 and 15,000 new registered voters since that time,” said Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator.

“When you’re coming into a presidential election or you’re coming into an election for the governor or Congressmen or even your local leadership in your county or cities, you’re going to see an increase in registration,” Garza said. “We have been working diligently to try to increase our voter registration in Cameron County.”

Hidalgo County is also seeing an increase in voter registration, two thousand more voters this year compared to 2020.