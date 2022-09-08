HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen announced Kevin Fowler and the Eli Young Band will headline the return of Riofest.

After a 12-year hiatus, the city announced the two-day event will return with two major headliners. Kevin Fowler is scheduled to headline Friday and the Eli Young Band will perform Saturday.

Riofest aims to highlight the art and culture of the city of Harlingen and the entire Rio Grande Valley.

In years past, the event has attracted people from all over the state because of its musical performances and activities for all.

Riofest is scheduled to take place Nov. 11 and 12. Activities at the event will include an art park, art in action, a tailgate party, 5K, an international artisan market, a petting zoo, a beer garden, BBQ cook-off and a carnival.