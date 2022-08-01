BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii and Keppel AmFELS, announced the delivery of the MV George III.

The MV George III is the first liquefied-natural-gas-powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii, according to a news release from the Port of Brownsville.

The 774-foot LNG-fueled containership is the first of two new ‘Ohana Class containerships to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet. The two will serve the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane.

According to the new Jones Act, the vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels.

It has been operating fully on natural gas since day one, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel to serve Hawaii.

The ‘Ohana Class vessels are named in honor of George Pasha, III and Janet Marie, the late parents of The Pasha Group President and CEO George Pasha, IV, marking three generations of service to Hawaii, the release stated.

“As we welcome the new MV George III to the Pasha Hawaii fleet, we stand incredibly proud of the perseverance and commitment of our partners at Keppel AmFELS, and the skilled men and women at the shipyard on this tremendous accomplishment,” said George Pasha, IV. “We look forward to beginning service to Hawaii in August and taking delivery of the Janet Marie later this year.”