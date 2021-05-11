Keep Texas Beautiful names SPI Gold Star Affiliate

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — On Tuesday Keep Texas Beautiful, a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement organization, named South Padre Island as a Gold Star Affiliate.

According to the city’s news release, KTB works with governments, businesses, civic groups, and volunteers to ensure that every Texan has the opportunity to take individual responsibility for making Texas the cleanest, most beautiful state in the nation.

Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve.

The Environmental Health Services Department (EHSD) and the Parks & Keep South Padre Island Beautiful Committee highlighted their beach cleanups and how the Litter Patrol Program is utilized during the summer months to educate beach-goers on the importance of a litter-free beach and leaving nothing but footprints behind.

Also highlighted is the partnership EHSD has with the Point Isabel Independent School District to educate students on green initiatives, with an emphasis on recycling, including the annual bottle cap collection contest, said the news release.

The bottle caps are shipped to Monterrey, Mexico to help pay for indigent children’s cancer treatments.

“It’s a true honor to accept this award that recognizes the hard work of our community and City staff,” said J. Victor Baldovinos, Environmental Health director. “It is very rewarding to see that our peers along with Keep Texas Beautiful notice our commitment to sustainable living that has a positive impact on our delicate environment.”

In addition, the city said, to achieve this status affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their educational programs and solid waste initiatives or participate in the Keep Texas Beautiful or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs.