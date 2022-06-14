MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes nonprofit “Keep Mercedes Beautiful” is asking for volunteers for a “Waterfall Clean-up.”

According to Keep Mercedes Beautiful they will partner with the Mid-Valley Basura Busters to host the waterfall sweep in Mercedes.

The goal is to clean up local waterfalls and dispose of litter and trash. This event is open to the public, and volunteers are more than welcome to join.

Supplies such as gloves, bags, and trash pickers will be provided.

The waterfall cleanup will take place on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 a.m. at 5739 PFC Pedro Martinez Road.