‘Keep Mercedes Beautiful’ cleans up community garden

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The ‘Keep Mercedes Beautiful‘ organization gathered volunteers on July 31 to clean up Mercedes Community Garden.

“We’re trying to keep Mercedes as nice looking and attractive as possible,” said volunteer, Hector Sastillo.

The organization spent the morning pulling out weeds, moving mulch around, and planting.

Although the organization’s purpose that morning was to maintain the beauty of the community garden, ‘Keep Mercedes Beautiful’ chairman, Armando Garcia told KVEO that the garden serves many purposes.

“We have some flower beds and garden vegetable beds available for the community to come out here and grow their own vegetables,” said Garcia.

Garcia added that the community garden is a new project of the organization’s, but they will be back out there August 14 and 21.

According to Garcia, the organization is looking for volunteers for the next two community garden cleanups, as well as for future events.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their Facebook page.