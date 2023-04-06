HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s that time of the year and Keep McAllen Beautiful (KMB) is organizing its annual Great American Clean-Up & Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-off to take place on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at McAllen Municipal Park.

Keep McAllen Beautiful Board Member Janna Wiley stopped by ValleyCental studios to talk about the upcoming event.

“We welcome all Rio Grande Valley residents. We have a lot of people joining us from across the RGV,” said Wiley. “Last year, we had over 800 volunteers and this year we really want to get over 1,000 volunteers. We bus our volunteers across the city of McAllen, and they go and they pick up litter. It’s a way we can keep our city beautiful, clean, and fresh.”

Last year Wiley said about two tons of litter was collected.

“We asked all of our volunteers to put the trash in a specific spot and then the city will go and pick it up. Volunteers get bussed back and then there’s a whole celebration. We have food, we have music, special guests, and a graphic t-shirt as a thank-you gift,” said Wiley.

Janna Wiley of Keep McAllen Beautiful shows NBC’s Reyna Rodriguez a thank-you gift for the Great American Clean-up on April 15.

Great American Cleanup & Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off is on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at the McAllen Municipal Park located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

If you are interested in signing up for the event visit Keep McAllen Beautiful or call (956) 681-4562.