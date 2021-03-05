Keep McAllen Beautiful to help elderly remove dead landscape after winter freeze

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — The Keep McAllen Beautiful non-profit is looking for elderly residents that need help removing dead plants affected by last month’s freeze.

The assistance is available for any McAllen resident that is 65 years old or older.

“Keep McAllen Beautiful received so many calls of elderly McAllen residents in our community who were asking for assistance to remove the small plants and bushes that froze and died after last month’s winter storm,” stated Chris Lash, KMB program coordinator in a press release.

KMB is also looking for volunteers 16 or older that wish to be part of the project.

Volunteers will be assigned in groups of no more than 10 volunteers and will remove only small plants, bushes, and low landscaping. Volunteers will be required to wear masks and stay social-distanced.

To register to receive help, or to become a volunteer, visit their website or call (956) 681-4562.

Volunteers will be provided with water, soda and snacks, and according to Lash, “the warm fuzzies of doing good and helping their elderly neighbors.”