MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Keep McAllen Beautiful and the Texas Department of Transportation unveiled the city’s latest work of art.

The 408-foot mural is on an irrigation wall at the intersection of Pecan Boulevard and 2nd Street.

The mural was painted with an agreement from TxDOT’s “Don’t Mess with Texas” campaign, which is the signature initiative of its litter prevention program to help educate people on the fight against litter.

Early in 2023, KMB conducted an extensive search for a local mural artist. The winning submission was entered by Oneida Treviño. She was selected by the Public Art Committee and also by TxDOT representatives based on her rendition submitted, “Don’t Mess with Texas, ‘cause we’re watching!”

Trevino is an artist, muralist, and art educator with over 16 years of art education experience. Her work consists mainly of portraits of people and animals in the Rio Grande Valley.

Treviño has also been the featured artist for several beautifully painted irrigation pipes around McAllen.

The mural was partially funded through the “Don’t Mess with Texas” campaign and granted exclusive licensure for the use of their trademark “Don’t Mess with Texas” logo.

Approval was also granted by the Hidalgo County Irrigation District #2, with support from the City of McAllen.