MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Keep McAllen Beautiful presents its 12th annual Arbor Day Celebration.

The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Westside Park located at 1000 S. Ware Rd in McAllen.

On this day the city celebrates trees and all the benefits they provide.

Janna Wiley with Keep McAllen Beautiful and chair of the Arbor Day committee says, “It is a family event and you can register at Keep McAllen Beautiful.”

