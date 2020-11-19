Keep McAllen Beautiful announces holiday lights contest for residents

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen residents can now participate in a holiday home lights decorating contest.

Keep McAllen Beautiful wants McAllen residents to illuminate the city with their home decorations.

(Source: Keep McAllen Beautiful courtesy photo)

Carlos Lopez, Keep McAllen Beautiful co-chair of the Holiday Home Lights Committee and board president for the organization, says this is one of the ‘fun’ events held throughout the year.

“Not to say that tree planting and trash pickup aren’t fun, but this one is kind of a way for McAllen residents to win some prizes for helping to keep McAllen beautiful their own way,” said Lopez.

The organization is encouraging all McAllen residents to participate and decorate their homes to help lighten up the mood amid the pandemic.

“With the pandemic and with everything going on, it’s a good way for people to, you know, drive around, get out of the house, and go see what everyone else is doing.”

Besides a beautiful sight, those participating in the contest may even win a prize. A release states First Place will win $150, plus a holiday meal from Cracker Barrel; Second Place will win $100, plus a holiday meal from Cracker Barrell; Third Place will win $80, plus a holiday meal from Cracker Barrel.

(Source: Keep McAllen Beautiful courtesy photo)

Lopez explained how the winner of each prize will be chosen.

First place will be chosen by the Holiday Home Lights Committee. Lopez says they will look through the pictures that are submitted on the Keep McAllen Beautiful Facebook page and then pick the best to go evaluate them in-person. The home they choose will then receive the prize for first place.

Second place will be chosen by Facebook users. The photo with the most interactions on the page will take the prize for second place.

The third spot will be given to an honorable mention. This will be based on the interaction on social media plus evaluation from the committee.

To enter the contest, residents will need to first put up their decorations. Then, take a picture to upload to the Keep McAllen Beautiful Facebook page by the deadline.

“Usually right after Thanksgiving is when people start putting up their lights,” said Lopez. “We are anticipating more [submissions] during that time.”

This year the organization decided to make more festive prizes by including the holiday meal.

“Most people, especially down here, a lot of people don’t really, they don’t do like a big holiday meal. They may do like the tamales or you know sweet bread different variations but this way you know it’s something aside form the cash,” said Lopez.

Those interested in participating will have to take a picture of their decorations, post the picture on the Keep McAllen Beautiful (KMB) Facebook page. “Holiday Home Lights Contest 2020” and then send your home address through a private message to KMB.

The deadline to submit a picture is Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 by 11:59 p.m.

Winner will be announced on Dec. 18, 2020.