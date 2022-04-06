MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced “Keep McAllen Beautiful,” part of the “Great American Cleanup” campaign.

Residents are invited to help clean the community on Saturday, April 9 at the McAllen Municipal Park located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to a post by the City of McAllen, there will be food and prizes, as well as an opportunity to earn community service hours.

For more information and registration, visit their website.