Kangaroo seen in Mercedes returned to owner

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The kangaroo that was spotted in Mercedes has been found and returned to its rightful owner.

On Friday, Jan. 7, videos on social media were being shared that showed the kangaroo making its way around Mercedes.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Authorities were called to the 12000 Block of Apache Drive in Mercedes for service in reference to the kangaroo, the Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a release.

Officers caught and returned the kangaroo to its owner, who owns a ranch about two miles away from where officers found the kangaroo.

Owning a kangaroo in Texas is legal with a permit.

Authorities say no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Details on how the kangaroo got loose are still being determined, HCSO said.