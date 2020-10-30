countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

LIVE: Kamala Harris visits Rio Grande Valley on final day of early voting

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, began her three-city Texas swing Friday at 12:45 p.m. in Fort Worth.

After she campaigns in Fort Worth, she’ll make a stop in the city of McAllen at 4:25 p.m., then finish the day in Houston at 7:35 p.m.

Harris will be joined by U.S. Senate challenger MJ Hegar at all three stops.

She is also scheduled to attend an event in McAllen.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke met Harris as he was making rounds around the Valley encouraging people to vote. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro is scheduled to appear as well.

Early voting in Texas lasts through Friday, and Election Day is on November 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday