LIVE: Kamala Harris visits Rio Grande Valley on final day of early voting

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, began her three-city Texas swing Friday at 12:45 p.m. in Fort Worth.

After she campaigns in Fort Worth, she’ll make a stop in the city of McAllen at 4:25 p.m., then finish the day in Houston at 7:35 p.m.

Harris will be joined by U.S. Senate challenger MJ Hegar at all three stops.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke met Harris as he was making rounds around the Valley encouraging people to vote. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro is scheduled to appear as well.

Early voting in Texas lasts through Friday, and Election Day is on November 3.