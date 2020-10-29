countdown
Kamala Harris to host private event at UTRGV on Friday

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Edimburg, Texas (KVEO)—Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Texas on Friday, and will visit the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Edinburg campus.

Kamala Harris’ trip to Texas will include three stops across the state, she is set to visit to Fort Worth, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.

Kamala’s UTRGV visit is part of her campaign stop in the Rio Grande Valley. She is also scheduled to attend an event in McAllen.

According to an email sent to staff and students of the university, the vice presidential candidate’s campaign rented a parking lot on the UTRGV Edinburg Campus to host this outdoor, private event.

The event is not UTRGV-sponsored event and the university said they will not endorse any political candidates.

“The campaign has been made aware of UTRGV’s COVID-19 campus protocols, and event organizers have ensured that protocols will be followed to help ensure the safety and health of our campus community and communities we serve.” reads the written email.

