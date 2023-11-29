BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday in Brownsville, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit discovered a brick of cocaine by a K-9 unit.

According to the news release, the driver, a 41-year-old man, showed nervous behavior and was inconsistent with his whereabouts when the officer questioned him.

After further questioning, the driver was asked for consent for a search of his vehicle but declined. Then K-9 officer “Deni” was deployed and alerted the investigator to the smell of the drugs in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a 2-pound brick of cocaine was found. The investigation led to the driver’s home and an additional 49 bundles of cocaine were found.

A total of 50 bundles of cocaine with a total weight of 134 pounds were seized.

The driver was arrested and criminal charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.