K9 leads officers to concealed cocaine, cash during traffic stop

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County District Attorney (CCDA) K9 assisted in the seizure of cocaine and money during a traffic stop.

According to CCDA Luis A. Saenz, officials stopped a van for a traffic violation. The driver showed “deceptive behavior” and denied them from searching the vehicle.

CCDA SIU K9 Deni was deployed to conduct an open-air search of the van and alerted officers, giving probable cause to search the vehicle.

Officers then found one kilo of cocaine and $25,000 of U.S. currency hidden in the rear plastic quarter panels.

Officials identified the driver as Kevin Adrian Bolado, 32.

Bolado was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.