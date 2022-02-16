CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County District Attorneys (CCDA) Special Investigation Unit (SIU) K-9, ‘Deni,’ assisted authorities in the seizure of multiple bundles of cocaine.

On Monday, CCDA SIU conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation along Interstate 69 just outside of Combes, according to a press release.

During an interview with the driver, the investigator “observed verbal and physical deceptive behavior” along with inconsistencies in the driver’s story, stated the release.

The investigator deployed K-9 Officer, “Deni,” to inspect the car.

Deni alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle.

The investigator further inspected the vehicle and discovered 70 kilograms of cocaine.

CCDA SIU seized the narcotics and credited the successful seizure to the K-9.