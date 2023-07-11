BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weekend getaways, road trips, or even a day trip to the beach can make your house an easy target, especially if thieves know no one is home.

Police say crime goes up during the summer, especially among teens and young adults while they are home from school.

Brownsville Police say they will respond to every call made, to ensure everyone and their private property is protected.

“A lot of our property crimes tend to go up a little bit, that’s criminal mischief,” said Investigator Martin Sandoval, Brownsville Police Department public information officer. “Runaways and sometimes some domestic disputes also happen, but don’t necessarily always end in an arrest. But it’s always a call that we go to, it just so happens that when kids are at home all the time, you know, sometimes tensions tend to build up.

Sandoval also says it’s important to always stay alert and make sure all doors on your car and home are locked.

Crimes committed by young adults increase about 3% on average every summer, and that’s not just across the Rio Grande Valley, but nationwide. Police say it’s important for parents to continue having conversations with their children to make sure they are making good decisions.

“We also have to look at who our kids hang out with. You start noticing their friends and are starting to go astray. It’s something you need to talk to your child and tell them to stay away from that. Because a lot of times, when your child does hang around with the wrong crowd, they tend to do bad things,” said Sandoval.

Investigator Sandoval recommends parents help their kids get involved in different organizations during the summer like camps, sports, or workshops.