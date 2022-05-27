HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A juvenile was detained after being discovered with a toy gun across the street from a Brownsville Independent School District campus Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, a juvenile with a toy gun was detained across the street from Stell Middle School in Brownsville.

The district released a statement on social media stating that the juvenile did not enter the campus or premises.

Brownsville PD in partnership with Brownsville ISD PD and the Security Services Department assisted in detaining the juvenile.

The district emphasized the importance of safety on its campuses in the statement.