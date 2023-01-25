EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2 Andre Maldonado’s office is now open during the lunch hour.

JP Maldonado’s office said residents needing to do business with the JP’s office can visit between the hours of noon and 1 p.m.

“We understand our constituents lead busy lives and we want to accommodate them the best we can,” Maldonado said. “Residents can now come into our office during their lunch break, make a payment and take care of any business they may have when it is convenient for them.”

As always, Maldonado’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All payments must be made before 4 p.m.

Payments can be made in the form of money orders and credit/debit cards. Residents can also make payments online.

Maldonado’s office is located at 224 N. 12th Avenue in Edinburg.