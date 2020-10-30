countdown
Man, Woman found dead in Edinburg home

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Two bodies have been found in Edinburg on Friday morning, according to police.

At approximately 9:48 a.m. the Edinburg police department received a call for a welfare concern at the 800 block of Russian Ave.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered the body of a man and a woman.

Edinburg investigators say they have contained the scene and have no reason to believe there is a threat to the public. 

Police say no other information will be released at this time as all of next of kin needs to be notified and this investigation is still ongoing. 

This is a developing story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

