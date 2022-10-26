EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg will host its annual Halloween Fall Festival and drive-by Trunk or Treat events this week.

A Facebook post from the City of Edinburg encouraged residents to bring their family and friends to the two-day festivities.

“We usually have thousands of people show up, and it’s just fun for the whole family,” said Ashley Custer, Edinburg’s communications and media director.

Happening Thursday, Oct. 27

Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department will host the Halloween Fall Festival to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Edinburg Municipal Park, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road.

Community members are encouraged to participate in a costume contest and enjoy treats, local vendors and more.

Happening Friday, Oct. 28

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, the Boys & Girls Club of Edinburg RGV will host a drive-by Trunk or Treat event. The community is also encouraged to stop by for the Nightmare on Cullen Street, at 702 Cullen Street to pick up candy, visit local vendors and enjoy the atmosphere.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own treat bag and costume.