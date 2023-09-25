BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Jury selection began Monday morning in the murder trial of Anthony Eliff III.

He is accused of the February 6, 2020 murder of Guillermo Garcia. He was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Harlingen police investigators say the fatal killing was over a parking spot at a home on the 3300 block of Adams Landing, which is a neighborhood off North Loop 499 and 13th Street.

Potential jurors were summoned to the Cameron County Courthouse where 100 of them may be called to the 107th state District Court where eventually a dozen jurors will be selected to hear the trial.

Elliff is also accused in the murder of Elyn Loera from Corpus Christi in 2019. No trial date has been set in that case.

(Digital content manager Alejandra Yanez contributed to this report.)