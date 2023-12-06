EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury has been selected, and a trial date has been set, for an Edinburg man accused of fatally shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

Victor Godinez is facing one count of capital murder of a peace officer in connection to the shooting death of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez. He is also facing two counts of attempted capital murder.

Victor Godinez, is charged with one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. (Source: Hidalgo County Public Records)

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios confirmed to ValleyCentral that a jury has been selected, and that his trial is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024.

DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez (Source: TxDPS – South Texas Region/Twitter)

In April 2019, trooper Sanchez responded to an accident in Edinburg where Godinez had fled the scene. Sanchez chased Godinez, who then shot at Sanchez and two other officers, according to previous ValleyCentral reports.

Godinez was taken into custody on three counts of attempted capital murder. One of those charges was upgraded to capital murder after Sanchez died in August 2019 following complications from surgery.

ValleyCentral spoke with Palacios in September, who said they were in the process of scaling down the jury pool to 12 jurors, with two or three alternates.

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that Godinez’s trial was initially delayed to due the coronavirus pandemic, and then delayed a second time due to Hurricane Hanna.