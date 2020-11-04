Jury finds Brownsville ISD school board trustee guilty

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)— A jury has found Brownsville school board trustee Sylvia Atkinson guilty on eight charges.

Atkinson was facing the following charges: one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and six counts of travel act-state law bribery.

The jury have been in deliberations since noon on Wednesday.

The trial for Sylvia Atkinson began in federal court last week, according to records.

Tuesday was day seven of Atkinson’s trial. The defense called a total of five witness on Wednesday, including an FBI agent.

Sylvia P Atkinson was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in December after being indicted by a grand jury.

According to the indictment, Atkinson used her position as a Brownsville ISD employee to, “obtain money from private companies and private individuals in exchange for assistance in obtaining contracts with BISD or Rio Hondo ISD.”

