Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina has been officially charged with voter fraud. (Source: KGBT Photo)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The jury has been deliberating all day today in the voter fraud trial for former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina.

They asked the judge for some of the testimony in the voter fraud case. Former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina is accused of changing voters’ addresses and bribing people for their vote in the 2017 Edinburg mayoral election.

Molina is facing 12 charges — 11 for illegal voting and one count of voter fraud.

Throughout the trial, Molina has denied the allegations. The jury started deliberations this morning at 9 a.m.

At about 11:30 this morning the jurors requested the testimonies of Richard Molina and Adolfo Cantu.

Those testimonies were about a key that was given to Cantu by Molina to a home address used to vote.

The key was provided by Molina as a way to show authorities that Cantu had an address in that location, if questioned.

Once the jury read those testimonies they were allowed to go back to deliberation.