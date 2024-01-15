EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial of Victor Godinez, accused in the 2019 shooting of PDS Trooper Moises Sanchez, has taken a break for the weekend.

On its fifth day, the jury saw two DPS trooper body cam videos from inside an ambulance as Godinez was taken from the location of his apprehension to a local hospital.

Godinez is yelling and wooping in the video. He even asks about the trooper he shot. Godinez said he shot the trooper and he fell. He asked if the trooper was ok.

Godinez with handcuffs on was able to move his hands in the ambulance, the defense noted he told the state trooper to secure his “Sig,” meaning his weapon. The trooper’s weapon was noted to be next to Godinez inside the ambulance. The defense also asked a DPS trooper if he had read the suspect his Miranda rights. The DPS trooper said no.

Also a McAllen police officer testified Friday morning that the accused cop killer asked officers to let him die because he killed one of their own.

Carmona said Godinez made these statements as she was treated a wound to his ribs. Godinez himself watched the testimony from the courtroom relatively motionless. His hair cut very short revealing a tattoo on the back of it that was a “956” in the shape of Texas.

He also witnessed the courtroom testimony of border patrol agent Steve Chase Friday. Chase detailed the apprehension the night of the shooting of Sanchez on Mon Mack Street in Edinburg. Chase says that night, while he did a medical exam of barefooted Godinez, Godinez admitted he had left a 357 revolver in a backyard.

The trial is projected to last two to three weeks. Godinez faces one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder for a shootout with Edinburg PD officers the night he was taken into custody.