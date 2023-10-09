PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Junior’s Supermarket donated $10,000 to the Food Bank Rio Grande Valley.

The donation aims to support the annual Empty Bowls Luncheon and Silent Auction that will be taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Bert Ogden Area.

“We are extremely grateful to Junior’s Supermarket for their enduring support in the fight against hunger,” CEO Libby A. Saenz said. “Their contribution serves as a beacon of hope to families and individuals in our community facing the uncertainty of not knowing where their next meal is coming from.”

The donation will provide up to 50,000 meals to those in need across the Valley.