MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen is getting ready for the Jumpstart Career Expo 2023. And according to the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, it is the biggest recruiting event this month with thousands of jobs available from over 200 employers.

“Our residents are going to be able to go apply, interview, and get a job on the spot,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

Villalobos said the hiring event promotes economic growth and improves the quality of life.

“For example, as a mother, as a father that is responsible what is it that you need to do? You need to work. And a lot of the time people think ‘look I can’t find a job.’ No. There are opportunities,” Villalobos said.

The opportunities are available during the expo.

“We decided to create that bridge between job seekers and employers and without even trying we created the largest career expo in South Texas,” said Jorge Sanchez, director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. “More than 200 employers and more than 8,500 jobs will be available there.”

Some employers include Hidalgo County, BrandSafway, South Texas Health System, Texas A&M, Frito-Lay, and Coca-Cola.

The Texas Workforce Commission and Workforce Solutions are helping to make this event possible.

“We offer interviewing skills, we offer assistance with their resumes and onsite There’s going to be individuals that are going to be individuals that are going to be cutting their hair if they need a haircut,” said Francisco Almaraz, CEO of Workforce Solutions.

South Texas Health System is not only looking to hire but also offers free health screenings.

“Blood pressure checks, check for your blood glucose, so we’re going to have a full team here,” said Kennetha Foster of South Texas Health System.

The expo is also accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities.

“We’re very excited to be able to provide accommodations of American Sign Language interpreters for those who need communication access who may be deaf or hard of hearing. You can just go to this QR code and ask for job accommodations if you need them,” said Dawn Natalino-White, Deputy Regional Director, South Texas Vocational Rehabilitation.

The expo is free and open to the public and is scheduled to take place at the McAllen Convention Center on Feb. 22. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.