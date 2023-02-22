MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Chamber of Commerce is calling the Jump Start Career Expo the “largest career expo in South Texas.”

According to the chamber, there will be over 200 employers from various industries in attendance, including health care, government, construction, and more.

Jump Start Career Expo 2023. Photo by Emiliano Peña, ValleyCentral.

Employers you can expect to see include Halliburton and UTRGV.

There are thousands of positions that need to be filled, and organizers want to make sure you have everything you need to land your next job.

“We offer interviewing skills, we offer assistance with their resume and onsite there’s going to be individuals that are cutting their hair if they need a haircut,” said Francisco Almaraz, CEO of Workforce Solutions.

Jump Start Career Expo 2023. Photo by Emiliano Peña, ValleyCentral.

Event organizers urge you to bring multiple copies of your resume, as employers plan to conduct interviews and hire candidates on the spot. Organizers tell us the purpose of this event is to address labor shortages in the region.

In addition, the expo is for everyone of all abilities.

“We’re very excited to be able to provide accommodations of American Sign Language for those who need sign language interpreters for those who need communication access who may be deaf or hard of hearing,” said Dawn Natalino-White, deputy regional director, South Texas Vocational Rehabilitation.

The Jump Start Career Expo runs until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.