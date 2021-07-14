MISSION, Texas (KVEO) —The city of Mission is urging residents to make sure their pets are microchipped.

July marks Lost Pet Prevention Month and Mission Health Department Supervisor Ernie Zapata said that the department receives many calls about missing pets daily.

Placing a microchip and registering a pet can help lost furry friends find their way home.

“When you do register the dogs with the city of mission, we take down the breed, male or female, address, phone number, so when they do have a missing pet or end up at our shelters, we have all that information on a tag that they are given,” Zapata said.

Most local vets and shelters offer microchips.