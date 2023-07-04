EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Research from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs shows military deployment increases the risk of PTSD commonly diagnosed amongst veterans.

With fireworks expected to make its presence known across the Valley for the July 4th holiday, area nonprofits are asking the community to keep veterans in mind when celebrating.

“Keep an eye on them and try to keep them away from the loud noise,” Veteran Commander Richard Pena with America’s Last Patrol said.

The sights and sounds of fireworks can be fun for many families can enjoy on Independence Day.

Valley veteran advocacy groups say it’s important to remember many veterans suffer from PTSD and fireworks can trigger trauma.

Pena advises veterans to listen to music or have some earbuds on standby.

“Well, the loud noise, when you’re in combat you hear all the firing the bombs and all kinds of stuff they talk about that and what I tell them is, put the radio on, listen to soft music, put some earplugs on, if you can’t hear that way you won’t have to listen to all that,” Pena said.

Pena served in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and Japan.

He’s suffered from PTSD and says fireworks can trigger emotions and memories of combat.

“It’s part of serving your military you know you got to continue going forward that’s all we can do,” Pena said.

To help cope with triggers, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs recommends the five following tips:

· Avoiding avoidance

· Remind yourself where you are and what is happening around you

· Change the body’s temperature

· Schedule meaningful activities you enjoy

· Prioritize your mental health and seek treatment

Pena says it’s not only fireworks that can be an issue but celebratory gunfire as well, he adds it can actually do more harm and have detrimental effects.

“Here in the Valley, a lot of people get the rifles, get the guns, and start shooting up in the air, that’s not called for you don’t need to do that here, I mean you are going to mess around, and kill somebody without even knowing,” Pena said.

Pena advises families to enjoy the holiday but to always think about their surroundings.