Judge urges caution as COVID-19 cases rise in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County has risen, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez urges the community to take caution when in public.

I know all of us are tired and all of us are frustrated with this disease… but it’s still here and it’s still dangerous. Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez

On Monday, Hidalgo County saw a 38 percent increase in the number of people being hospitalized, the number jumping from 67 individuals to 93, according to a press release from the Hidalgo County Judge’s Office.

Hidalgo County hospitals also saw a 50 percent increase in the number of people going into intensive care units due to the virus, the number jumping from 24 patients to 36 that same Monday.

Health experts attribute the rise to vaccinated individuals “venturing out in greater numbers and traveling in greater numbers,” according to the press release.

The same experts warn that even fully vaccinated individuals may still contract COVID or be a carrier.

Hidalgo County has had nearly two dozen individuals test positive for the virus, despite being fully vaccinated. Another 23 have tested positive for new variants of the coronavirus.

No one locally has tested positive for the Delta variant.

“There are now 11 different variants and a whole lot more activity in our community… While I welcome this return to normalcy, I urge people to continue to play it safe. We have said it before: practice good hygiene, wear facial coverings and be mindful of standing close to others in public.” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez

Lastly, Judge Cortez credited the “biggest factor working in our favor” as the vaccinations, urging individuals to “please get vaccinated and please be vigilant. That’s the only way we are going to beat this disease.”