Judge Trevino: ‘It is very disappointing not having the support of our elected officials at the federal level’

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. held a press conference on Friday to update residents on the COVID-19 pandemic and other pressing matters.

Judge Trevino said he was disappointed that all census activities that county officials had planned were canceled.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced the nationwide count was going to end on Thursday, following a decision made by the U.S. Supreme Court, which allowed the federal government to stop counting a month earlier than originally planned.

“Because of the decisions of this administration on the litigation, the deadline to self respond was yesterday October 15.” Trevino said. “It is very disappointing not having the support of our elected officials at the federal level” said Trevino.

The last report for Cameron County is 52.3 percent , which is less than the 56 percent from the last census, 10 years ago.

In addition, Public Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said that it is highly recommended that students get the vaccine for the flu. This includes students that are doing remote learning.

“Students can be removed from school if they don’t have their immunizations up to date” said Guajardo.

As of Oct. 16, Cameron County is reporting a total of 23,662 positive COVID-19 cases.

Editor’s note: Public Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo called KVEO and said it is not a requirement for students to get a flu vaccine, but it is highly recommended.