McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Judge Sergio Valdez announced he will run for a fourth term for County Court at Law No. 7 for the Democratic March 2024 Primary.

Valdez was the first court in all of Hidalgo County to return to live hearings as the county came out of the pandemic.

“It’s with great honor that I seek re-election for the office of Court at Law No. 7 and continue the work I started eleven years ago,” Valdez said.

During the past three years, Valdez has been the presiding judge for all 10 County Court at Law judges.

For more information on Valdez’s campaign contact the campaign office at (956) 762-8333.