Samuel Torres Jr. in 2021, when he was booked at the Starr County jail. (Photo courtesy of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.)

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Faced with the prospect of years in federal prison, Samuel Torres Jr. appeared utterly unconcerned Thursday.

Torres — an electrician from Rio Grande City — didn’t explain why he coordinated a cocaine shipment in March 2021. He didn’t apologize. And he made no excuses.

“Just want to get this over with,” Torres said Thursday morning, when he appeared before a judge for sentencing. “And get back to my family.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Torres to two and a half years in prison.

Prosecutors charged Torres during Operation Ice River, which targeted a drug trafficking organization affiliated with the Gulf Cartel.

Samuel Torres Jr’s plea from March.

Torres and other members of the drug trafficking organization smuggled marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine through Starr County from 2020 to 2021.

They worked for Ignacio “Nacho” Garza, 51, of Rio Grande City and Diego Alberto Reyes Roiz, 42, of Rio Grande City, according to prosecutors. Garza and Reyes coordinated drug shipments and communicated with Gulf Cartel bosses in Camargo and Miguel Aleman, across the border from Starr County.

Garza and Reyes, who pleaded not guilty, claimed they actually worked in construction.

In March 2021, agents intercepted phone calls between Torres, Garza and Reyes about a cocaine shipment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Cook Profit summarized the incident during a hearing in March 2023, when Torres pleaded guilty.

Torres, Garza and Reyes arranged for a welding truck to be picked up and loaded with about 3.75 kilograms of cocaine.

“On March 4, 2021, the vehicle was stopped by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office and the 3.75 kilograms of cocaine were discovered in an aftermarket compartment,” Profit said. Torres wasn’t driving the truck, but he “was involved in coordination with all these other people for the vehicle to be loaded and then sent on its way for further distribution.”

A grand jury indicted Torres six months after sheriff’s deputies seized the cocaine.

“Right before he got arrested, he was actually working at the new Tesla plant up in Austin,” attorney Alejandro Guerra of Edinburg, who represented Torres, said during a detention hearing in September 2021. “Doing the electrical wiring for that place.”

Torres pleaded guilty to possession of more than 500 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop a conspiracy charge against him.

With credit for 22 months he spent in jail while the case was pending, Torres may be released from prison in less than eight months.