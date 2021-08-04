Judge pushes court date for man accused of killing DPS Trooper

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pre-trial for the Edinburg man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper was held Wednesday, August 4.

Victor Godinez, 25, is accused of shooting DPS Tropper Moises Sanchez in 2019 and two other DPS Troopers. Sanchez later died due to injuries from the shooting.

In April 2019, Trooper Sanchez responded to the scene of an accident in Edinburg. Godinez fled the scene of the crash and Sanchez pursued. Godinez shot at Sanchez and two other officers before he was taken into custody.

Sanchez succumbed to his injuries in August 2019.

Godinez is being charged with capital murder of a peace officer or fireman and two counts of attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer or fireman, according to Hidalgo County Records.

In March 2020, Godinez’s trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020 his trial was delayed due to Hurricane Hanna.

As a result of the pre-trial on August 4th, Godinez is expected to appear in court once again in a pre-trial on November 11, 2021, at 2 p.m.