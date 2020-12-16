Judge orders city of Mission to hand over records to family of man who killed police officer

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Mission was ordered to hand over all information pertaining the night Cpl. Jose Luis Espericueta was killed.

State District Judge Fernando Mancias ruled in favor of Juan Carlos Chapa Jr.’s family who, on Oct., filed a lawsuit claiming that the city and District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, refused to turn over information the family had requested.

“It clearly appears that no information regarding this matter will ever result in a conviction or a deferred adjudication sentence.” reads the order, “The city of Mission is ORDERED to release all requested records pertaining to the death of J.C. Chapa.”

According to the lawsuit, Chapa’s family argued there were unanswered questions about the night of the incident in 2019.

The city and Rodriguez argued the requested information dealt with “detection, investigation, or prosecution of crime only in relation to an investigation that did not result in conviction or deferred adjudication” and therefore could be withheld from the public.

Read the lawsuit here.

City of Mission officials said all options are being considered, including an appeal.