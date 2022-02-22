BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police said they arrested 38-year-old Jose Rocha Jr. on Monday for Driving While Intoxicated.

According to police Rocha was driving on the expressway when a patrol officer noticed the vehicle traveling at 20 MPH and swerving from lane to lane.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Rocha. Police said upon investigation, the officer determined Rocha was intoxicated and was taken into custody.

A criminal history check was run by the patrol officer and revealed a previous Driving While Intoxicated which was later enhanced to Driving While Intoxicated 3rd Offense or more.

Rocha was arraigned on Tuesday and charged with Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more with a bond of $150,000.

A judge ordered an Interlock and SCRAM Ankle Alcohol Monitor Device to be placed on Rocha.