McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed former judge Ysmael D. Fonseca Jr. to serve as the presiding judge for the newly created 476th District Court in Hidalgo County.

Fonseca has managed and presided over thousands of criminal, family and civil cases, according to a press release from the 476th District Court.

Last year Fonseca ran for the 13th Court of Appeals last year, but was soundly defeated by Aaron Pena.

The new 476th state District Court will oversee criminal and civil cases.

“I am honored and humbled to have received Governor Abbott’s confidence to serve as the presiding Judge for the 476th District Court. I am looking forward to working for the State of Texas again and serving in the fair and impartial administration of justice,” Fonseca said.