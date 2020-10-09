Judge Eddie Trevino: ‘I have not made a decision about the reopening of bars’

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. held a press conference on Friday to update residents on the COVID-19 pandemic.

After addressing vaccine distributions and active COVID-19 numbers in the county, Treviño addressed the reopening of bars.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that bars in Texas can reopen for in-person service next week, as long as their county governments choose to allow it.

“County officials are consulting in regards to this situation, I am not prepared to make an announcement at this point.” said Treviño.

Treviño explained that restaurants are considered essential, specially the ones that are open 24-hours.

“Other restaurants that are open during regular hours, and think they can open past midnight, they have made a mistake” said Treviño “The curfew remains in place, we are still reviewing it. We are considering extending it.”

